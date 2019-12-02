Indian telecom firms announce big rate hikes | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
For years, Indian customers enjoyed low prices for mobile phone calls, text messaging and broadband internet connections. That's as companies absorbed losses to outprice each other for a bigger share of the market. But that's all about to change after all major telecom firms announced substantial price hikes. It's a move that's expected to improve their financial health, but it's dismayed their millions of customers. Neha Poonia has more. And we spoke to V. Sridhar. He's the associate editor at Frontline Magazine in Bangalore, India. #TelecomFirms #DataPrices #InternetConnections
December 2, 2019
