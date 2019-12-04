POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
What’s Fueling Iraq’s Mass Protests?
26:00
World
What’s Fueling Iraq’s Mass Protests?
Protests in Iraq have ousted Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, but the country enters a new phase of uncertainty as deadly demonstrations roll on. Will a new PM be able to end the unrest? Guests: Belkis Wille Senior Iraq Researcher at Human Rights Watch Ahmed Rushdi Senior Foreign Policy Adviser to the Iraqi Parliament Dhiaa al Asadi Political Representative of Shia Cleric Muqtada al Sadr Salah al Hashimi Human Rights Lawyer Saad al Muttalibi Member of Iraq's State of Law Coalition
December 4, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?