What’s Fueling Iraq’s Mass Protests?

Protests in Iraq have ousted Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, but the country enters a new phase of uncertainty as deadly demonstrations roll on. Will a new PM be able to end the unrest? Guests: Belkis Wille Senior Iraq Researcher at Human Rights Watch Ahmed Rushdi Senior Foreign Policy Adviser to the Iraqi Parliament Dhiaa al Asadi Political Representative of Shia Cleric Muqtada al Sadr Salah al Hashimi Human Rights Lawyer Saad al Muttalibi Member of Iraq's State of Law Coalition