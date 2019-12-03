World Share

Australia Survivors: Two of three people missing found after two weeks

Two of three people who have been missing for nearly two weeks have been found alive in central Australia. The group became stranded after their car got stuck in a river bed. They were forced to live off a limited supply of water and food. As Angela Murphy reports, the rescue of two survivors has raised hopes that the third person will be found. #australiamissingpeople #australianews #missingpeople