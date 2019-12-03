POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Former Malaysian PM Najib pins blame on financier Jho Low | Money Talks
01:22
BizTech
Former Malaysian PM Najib pins blame on financier Jho Low | Money Talks
Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak has testified in court for the first time as he tries to clear his name in the 1MDB scandal that cost him his job. The ongoing case concerns $10 million that Najib allegedly received illegally. But the former prime minister is accused of stealing a billion dollars in 1MDB money. Najib faces dozens of charges, including money laundering, abuse of power and breach of trust. He's denied any wrongdoing, but if convicted, Najib could be sentenced to 20 years in prison for each offence. #1MDB #MoneyLaundering #NajibRazak
December 3, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?