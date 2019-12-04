World Share

NATO Summit: Formal talks to begin on Wednesday

Leaders of the 29 member states of NATO are gathering in London as the alliance marks its 70 year anniversary. But the display of diplomatic solidarity has done little to hide the deep divisions that have turned into a bitter war of words. Nasty, brain dead, disrespectful - just some of the insults that have been hurled between the US, France and Turkey on Day One of the meeting. Sarah Morice reports from London.