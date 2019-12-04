World Share

Son of Malta’s Murdered Journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia Speaks Out

Malta’s Prime Minister Joseph Muscat announced he’ll leave office in January amid anger over his handling of the murder of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. We speak with Daphne’s son Andrew Caruana Galizia, who says his family has never been closer to getting justice for the murder of their mother. Guests: Andrew Caruana Galizia Son of Murdered Journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia