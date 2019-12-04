POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Son of Malta’s Murdered Journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia Speaks Out
07:38
World
Son of Malta’s Murdered Journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia Speaks Out
Malta’s Prime Minister Joseph Muscat announced he’ll leave office in January amid anger over his handling of the murder of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. We speak with Daphne’s son Andrew Caruana Galizia, who says his family has never been closer to getting justice for the murder of their mother. Guests: Andrew Caruana Galizia Son of Murdered Journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia
December 4, 2019
