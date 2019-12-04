Report: EU set to miss environment goals | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Europe's environment is at a tipping point. That's according to the region's Environment Agency. It's released a new report that shows the bloc is experiencing higher temperatures and a loss of biodiversity. The organisation predicts the EU will not achieve the climate and energy targets set for next year and 2030, unless urgent action is taken. Sibel Karkus has more. #Environment #EU #CarbonEmissions
