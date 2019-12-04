BizTech Share

Doctors go on strike as Zimbabwe crisis deepens | Money Talks

More than a year after President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government came to power, it's still struggling to bring Zimbabwe back from the brink. And severe droughts have only worsened conditions for the agriculture-based economy. On Wednesday, hundreds of doctors went on strike, demanding higher pay and better facilities. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Harare. For more on this, Wilf Mbanga joined the show from Johannesburg. He's the founder and editor of news outlet, The Zimbabwean. #ZimEconomy #DoctorStrike #Mnangagwa