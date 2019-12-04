POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
NATO Summit: Two-day summit comes amid disputes between some leaders
NATO Summit: Two-day summit comes amid disputes between some leaders
NATO leaders have wrapped up their meeting in Watford outside London. The 29 heads of state and government have celebrated the 70th anniversary of the military alliance at a time when divisions and disagreements have rarely been so public. Contentious issues include funding, how best to confront terrorism, Turkey’s role in Syria, the ongoing threats from Russia and a newly resurgent China. Simon McGregor-Wood reports from the NATO meeting. #NATOsummit #London #nato2019
December 4, 2019
