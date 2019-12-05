December 5, 2019
Impeachment Inquiry: Three legal experts make case for impeaching Trump
We begin in the United States, and the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump. Three legal experts have testified saying there is no doubt Trump's actions in pressuring Ukraine for a domestic political favour mean he should be removed from office. The inquiry entered a new phase with the house judiciary committee starting its own public hearings. From Washington, our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports
