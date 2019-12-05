December 5, 2019
02:59
02:59
More Videos
Hungary Euro Debate: Central bank says Hungary should not adopt the euro
A debate is currently under way in Hungary over whether to adopt the euro. The head of the central bank says the euro is a strategic mistake. But the finance minister says otherwise. Hungary is a member of the European Union, but has yet to join the bloc's exchange mechanism. Our correspondent Ali Mustafa went to Budapest to figure out which currency Hungarians would prefer.
More Videos