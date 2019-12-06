BizTech Share

Saudi Aramco sets share price at $8.50 | Money Talks

In a much-anticipated public offering, shares are available in the world's most profitable company. Saudi Aramco's IPO comes as OPEC members meet in Austria to discuss further oil production cuts. They're trying to keep prices stable -- even raise them. But as Reagan Des Vignes reports, Saudi Arabia may be less interested in cutting production, and more interested in attracting investment. For more, Gaurav Sharma joined the show from Vienna. He’s an oil and commodities analyst at Forbes. #SaudiAramco #SharePrice #Oil