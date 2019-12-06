US ban forces Malawi to deal with child labour | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Malawi is trying to tackle child labor on its tobacco farms after the US imposed an import ban in November. The country's one of the largest producers of the leaf globally... and according to official figures, it accounts for 60 percent of export revenues. Farmers fear the ban could put off other international buyers. As Adesewa Josh reports, it's forcing the government to take action. #Malawi #ChildLabour #Tobacco
December 6, 2019
