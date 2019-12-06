World Share

Turkey-Libya Maritime Deal | Mohammed Dahlan Warrant

Turkey and Libya signed an agreement laying out their respective maritime jurisdictions in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea. Turkey has said that the memorandum is in line with international law. However, it has drawn criticism from Greece, Greek-administered Cyprus, Egypt and even the US. So will the deal have ramifications? Plus, Turkey placed a $700,000 bounty on former Palestinian official Mohammed Dahlan, who’s accused of conspiring with FETO to orchestrate the failed coup in 2016. But who is he, and what does his past reveal? Guests: Guma el Gamaty Special Envoy of the GNA President Nursin Atesoglu Guney Dean at Bahcesehir Cyprus University Vehbi Baysan Assistant Professor at Ibn Haldun University Ibrahim Hamami Director of the Palestinian Affairs Centre