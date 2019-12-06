Turkey-Libya Maritime Deal

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey and Libya signed an agreement laying out their respective maritime jurisdictions in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea. Turkey has said that the memorandum, signed with the UN-recognised Government of National Accord, is in line with international law. However, it has drawn criticism from Greece, Greek-administered Cyprus, Egypt and even the US. So will there be ramifications? And what impact will it have on the regional balance of power? Guests: Guma el Gamaty Special Envoy of the GNA President Nursin Atesoglu Guney Dean at Bahcesehir Cyprus University
December 6, 2019
