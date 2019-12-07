POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
German Pensioners: Over a million pensioners work beyond retirement age
02:47
World
German Pensioners: Over a million pensioners work beyond retirement age
The number of Germans that still have to work after retirement is on the rise. More and more pensioners are finding themselves in financially tricky situations, some with just a couple hundred dollars a month to live on. But with pressure from the elderly and social associations, the German government is looking for ways to overcome the crisis. Yunus Paksoy has more. #Germany #RetirementSalary #Pensioners
December 7, 2019
