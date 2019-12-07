World Share

German Pensioners: Over a million pensioners work beyond retirement age

The number of Germans that still have to work after retirement is on the rise. More and more pensioners are finding themselves in financially tricky situations, some with just a couple hundred dollars a month to live on. But with pressure from the elderly and social associations, the German government is looking for ways to overcome the crisis. Yunus Paksoy has more. #Germany #RetirementSalary #Pensioners