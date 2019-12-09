POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Sinking City: Bangkok seeking ways to fight rising sea levels
01:57
World
Sinking City: Bangkok seeking ways to fight rising sea levels
The environmental organisation Climate Central reports global heating may cause worse-than-expected flooding in coastal areas. That means as many as 300 million people are living in areas that may be underwater within 30 years. Many of those expected to be most affected live in coastal megacities across Asia, such as Bangkok. Daniel Quinlan reports from Thailand. #risingsealevels #sealevels #risingsealevelsclimatechange
December 9, 2019
