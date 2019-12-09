POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is India bringing in a law which discriminates against Muslims?
Is India bringing in a law which discriminates against Muslims?
00:55 - The Citizen Amendment Bill is legislation which some have called anti Muslim. It makes it easier for Hindus Sikhs Buddhists Jains Parsis and Christians 6 religions from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to get Indian citizenship 06:59 - Zozibini Tunzi wins Miss Universe. Black women now hold all the major beauty pageant crowns but is it time the whole idea of pageants was cancelled? 12:17 - 71 new species discovered by scientists 14:17 - Panda cubs get names at Berlin Zoo #CitizenAmendmentBill #MissUniverse2019 #NewSpecies
December 9, 2019
