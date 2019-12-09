Tighter climate policies may erase $2T in firms' value | Money Talks

BizTech Share

Delegates at the United Nations climate summit in Madrid are negotiating to limit a rise in global heating. Many officials at COP25 have been calling for immediate action. But while instant changes in government regulations are what environmentalists have been hoping for, some investors are fearing them. Sibel Karkus finds out why. For more on this Sven Harmeling joined us from Madrid. He's the Global Policy Lead on Climate Change at CARE International. #ClimateChange #GlobalHeating #Environment