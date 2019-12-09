At least 43 people killed in New Delhi factory fire | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
At least 43 people killed in New Delhi factory fire
At least 43 people killed in New Delhi factory fire
At least 43 people have been killed and 16 injured in a massive fire at a factory in New Delhi. The four-story residential building was one of several thousand in the Indian capital that had been illegally converted into a factory. The cause of the blaze remains unknown, but as Rahul Radhakrishnan reports, relatives of the victims are demanding answers. And our correspondent Ishan Garg sent us more from outside the burned factory. #FactoryFire #IllegalBuildings #Fire
December 9, 2019
