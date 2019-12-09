Turkish central bank eases lending requirements | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey's economy is expected to rebound next year, after a slew of measures helped stabilise inflation and growth this year. The central bank's taking steps to ensure there's enough money available for companies as their businesses pick up. And Turkey's hosting the Organisation of Islamic Countries Investment Conference here in Istanbul. TRT World's Mobin Nasir caught up with the head of the Presidential Investment Office, Arda Ermut, and asked him how recent steps taken by the government and the central bank may impact investments in the country. #TurkeyEconomy #Investment #Lending
December 9, 2019
