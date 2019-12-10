World Share

UK PM Boris Johnson tries to break down the ‘Red Wall’

The countdown is on until the UK election. One of the key battlegrounds is the so-called red wall. It's a group of constituencies in the north and midlands which has traditionally voted Labour. But it's also Brexit heartland and people are frustrated that the Labour Party is promising another referendum which could cancel Brexit. On the flip side, Conservative leader Boris Johnson is promising to get Brexit done. If he can woo voters along the red wall, he has a good chance of winning the election. Sarah Morice is in the region to find out how people plan to vote. #UKelection #borisjohnson #redwall