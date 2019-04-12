POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
South Sudan Media: South Sudan radio station struggles to be free
South Sudan Media: South Sudan radio station struggles to be free
Though the civil war in South Sudan ended last year with a power sharing deal between warring parties... violence continues to wrack the world's youngest nation. According to a recent study, people don't usually have easy access to news. Instead, they just listen for gunshots to tell them there's something happening. Radio has become the main source of information, but as Natasha Hussain reports, stations face many challenges in getting news to the people. #SouthSudanMedia #SouthSudan #media
April 12, 2019
