World Share

Cyber Security - Is it failing us? Never secure enough?

Cyber-attacks are listed by the World Economic Forum as one of the five most likely global risks alongside extreme weather, natural disasters and the failure to tackle climate change. The health service, the military and the power grid are all at risk. So how do you stop the thieves? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.