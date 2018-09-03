POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
NewsFeed: Myanmar jails two Reuters journalists
15:00
World
NewsFeed: Myanmar jails two Reuters journalists
Myanmar sentenced two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, to seven years in prison on Monday, a ruling met with international outrage that will add to condemnation over the military’s alleged human rights abuses against Rohingya Muslims. The two journalists were arrested in December last year and have been in jail since then on charges of breaching the country's Official Secrets Act. A new video from Childish Gambino has people on the internet trying to decode it – Like they did with his last video, This Is America. But is there a subliminal message this time or is it just random animation? #Myanmar #Journalist #Reuters
September 3, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?