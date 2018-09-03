World Share

Cyber Security: Programmed to fail?

Cyber-attacks are listed by the World Economic Forum as one of the five most likely global risks alongside extreme weather, natural disasters and the failure to tackle climate change. The health service, the military and the power grid are all at risk. So how do you stop the thieves? Joining me at the Roundtable is Paul Fraser, Cyber security programme lead at Webster University; Joseph Carson, Chief Security Scientist for Thycotic and Author of Cyber Security for Dummies; Tony Morbin, Editor-in-chief of SC; and Amanda Finch, General Manager at Institute of Information Security Professionals. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.