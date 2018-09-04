J. R. R. Tolkien | Literature | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
J.R.R. Tolkien has become a household name across the globe thanks to his novels as well as their wildly successful film adaptations. The creator of 'Lord of the Rings' and 'Hobbit' died on September 2 in 1973. His imaginary world has not only shaped today's fantasy fiction but also how those world's were realized on the silver screen. To speak about the evolution of J. R. R. Tolkien's literature and more, Showcase is joined from Cardiff, Wales by Dimitra Fimi. She is an expert on Tolkien and fantasy literature, who also has penned three award-winning books, two of them being based on the whimsical author himself.
September 4, 2018
