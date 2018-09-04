World Share

Did Pope Francis know of child abuse?

When Pope Francis became the head of the Catholic Church many hoped it would remove the taint of scandal that has plagued the Church for decades. But it seems the reformist Pope may himself be complicit in a scandal of his own. In a letter that has rocked the Vatican, Pope Francis has been accused of hiding the abuse of the former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick. So is Pope Francis faltering in his service to the people of his faith, or are there sinister motives to bring him down? Natalie Poyhonen reports.