Brazil Museum Fire: Scuffles erupt as protesters demand answers

To Brazil, where hundreds of protesters have clashed with police, a day after a fire gutted the country's National Museum. The protesters demanded to see the damage and called on the government to rebuild the structure. Firefighters and museum workers have been trying to recover what they can of the museum's priceless collection. It says 90 percent has been destroyed. Ruby Zaman has more. #Brazil #MuseumFire #BrazilMuseum