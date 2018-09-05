POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Hero or warmonger: How should John McCain be remembered?
Former Presidential Candidate John McCain died last week after a battle with brain cancer. George Bush, Barack Obama and Bernie Sanders are just some of the political heavyweights to praise the former Republican senator. But some haven't been so complimentary. In fact many accuse McCain of being a war mongering racist who paved the way for a Trump White House. So how should John McCain be remembered? Guests Matthew Bryza – Former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan and White House official Lawrence Korb – Former US Assistant Secretary of Defence and Senior Fellow at the Centre for American Progress Eion Higgins – Journalist and writer
September 5, 2018
