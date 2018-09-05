POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US and Canada try to salvage trade talks | Money Talks
The US and Canada are continuing talks to salvage the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). It could make or break Ottawa's membership in the 24-year-old deal. Officials on both sides have been working day and night, scrambling to meet deadlines. Laila Humairah has more. John McLaren, economics professor at the University of Virginia, and TRT World Editor-at-large Craig Copetas join the discussion. #US #Canada #NAFTA
September 5, 2018
