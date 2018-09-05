POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
NewsFeed – Nike kneels with Colin Kaepernick
NewsFeed – Nike kneels with Colin Kaepernick
Colin Kaepernick has sacrificed his career to take a stand against police brutality and he did so by taking a knee. Now Nike have featured him in their advertising campaign ‘Just Do It’. The choice has wiped 250 million off their share price and led to some people burning Nike apparel. 65,000 people went to a rock concert in East Germany to show they were not Nazis. The country has been dealing with an emboldend far right since a German man was killed a few weeks back, apparently by refugees. #ColinKaepernick #Nike #Racism
September 5, 2018
