POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Fighting crisis with street art | Street Art | Showcase
02:35
World
Fighting crisis with street art | Street Art | Showcase
It is impossible to walk through a city where Marcelo Eco has been and not come across the works of this Carioca artist. It makes sense because, after all, the urban universe is the main inspiration for his bold styles. The minimalist approach he chooses to create his larger than life characters are brought to life by incorporating fragments of Brazilian nature. Eco's unqiue work can be seen in cities across Brazil as well as Argentina, the Netherlands, Angola and Egypt. Take a look...
September 5, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?