World Share

The Museum of Lost Art | Literature | Showcase

A fire on Sunday night decimated Brazil's National Museum, which was home to more than 20 million artefacts. 90 per cent of those irreplaceable treasures is now lost forever. But while the scale of that destruction is unprecedented, it's certainly not the first of its kind. In his book, 'The Museum of Lost Art', art historian and author Noah Charney brings back to life a selection of lost treasures. He joins Showcase to talk more about lost artworks and his book. #LostArt #Showcase #museum