World Share

Is India’s BJP failing the people of Kerala?

More than a million people have been displaced from their homes in the Indian state of Kerala after the worst flooding in almost a century. State officials say the federal government isn’t giving them what they need to rebuild, and even rejected an offer of aid from the UAE. Is the Indian government doing enough to help the people of Kerala? Guests Thomas Isaac – Kerala’s Finance Minister from the Community Party of India (Marxist) Amit Kapoor – Chairman of India’s Institute for Competitiveness