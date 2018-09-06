BizTech Share

South Africa falls into first recession in a decade | Money Talks

The South African economy has fallen into its first recession in nearly a decade. The latest GDP figures show domestic output declined by 0.7% in the second quarter, which follows a bigger decline in January to March. One of President Cyril Ramaphosa's proposed economic remedies is to tackle deep inequality. Last month, he announced plans to redistribute land from white farmers back to the black majority, without compensation. This week, parliament is reviewing the proposed changes to the Constitution. But as Laila Humairah reports, it is a controversial - and potentially risky - move. For more on South Africa's troubles, we spoke to Thabi Leoka, an independent economist from Johannesburg. #SouthAfrica #recession #economy