POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turmoil in Tripoli | Who killed eastern Ukraine's rebel leader? | Argentina’s Currency Crisis
51:56
World
Turmoil in Tripoli | Who killed eastern Ukraine's rebel leader? | Argentina’s Currency Crisis
Libyan militia groups opposed to the UN-backed government have launched a series of attacks on loyalist forces in the capital. Plus, the leader of the self-proclaimed ‘Donetsk People’s Republic’ has been killed. Did Ukraine assassinate the pro-Russian separatist? And Argentina’s peso has lost more than half its value this year. How is the Argentine government responding?
September 6, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?