Are Libyan militias undermining UN-backed govt in Tripoli?
02:33
World
Are Libyan militias undermining UN-backed govt in Tripoli?
Fighting in Libya’s capital has killed more than 40 civilians this past week and forced the Tripoli-based government to declare a state of emergency. Clashes broke out when a militia group from the south pitted themselves against forces loyal to the UN-backed government. The UN stepped in to broker another ceasefire - the third to be declared in less than a week. Will it hold? Hyder Abbasi reports.
September 6, 2018
