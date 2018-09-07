POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Nike: Principles or profits? | The death of Jalaluddin Haqqani | FIFA suspends Jibril Rajoub
51:57
World
Nike: Principles or profits? | The death of Jalaluddin Haqqani | FIFA suspends Jibril Rajoub
Colin Kaepernick is the face of Nike's latest ad campaign. Is the company taking a political stance, or cashing in on controversy? Also the founder of the feared Haqqani Network is announced dead. How will his death affect the Afghan militant group? And FIFA suspends the head of the Palestinian Football Association for inciting hatred and violence. Is the ban justified?
September 7, 2018
