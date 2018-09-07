World Share

Space Odyssey: The next intergalactic battleground?

From money to the military. On the last Roundtable we examined the commercialisation of space. Now we're looking at the real possibility of space wars. What is the US planning with the creation of a Space Force. And will others follow? Are we heading for an arms race in space? Joining me at the Roundtable is Mark Kimmit, retired Brigadier General and former Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs; Frans von der Dunk, professor of space law at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; Sarah Cruddas, space journalist and director at space for humanity; and Mark Hempsell, former president of the British Interplanetary Society. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #space #nasa #spacewars