POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The golden age of Italian cinema and beyond | Cinema | Showcsse
10:12
World
The golden age of Italian cinema and beyond | Cinema | Showcsse
This month's Venice Film Festival has given us the perfect excuse to bring you some of the most interesting film stories right from the heart of Italy. And as it happens, this week marks a major milestone in Italian cinema. It's the 64th anniversary of both Fellini's 'La Strada' and Rossellini's 'Journey to Italy'. To speak about these two significant game changers of the Italian cinema industry, Showcase is joined by the CEO of Film London and the British Film Commission, Adrian Wootton. He is also the advisor on Italian films at the London Film Festival as well as the programmer for the Venice Film Festival. #ItalianCinema #cinema #Showcase
September 7, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?