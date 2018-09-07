World Share

The golden age of Italian cinema and beyond | Cinema | Showcsse

This month's Venice Film Festival has given us the perfect excuse to bring you some of the most interesting film stories right from the heart of Italy. And as it happens, this week marks a major milestone in Italian cinema. It's the 64th anniversary of both Fellini's 'La Strada' and Rossellini's 'Journey to Italy'. To speak about these two significant game changers of the Italian cinema industry, Showcase is joined by the CEO of Film London and the British Film Commission, Adrian Wootton. He is also the advisor on Italian films at the London Film Festival as well as the programmer for the Venice Film Festival. #ItalianCinema #cinema #Showcase