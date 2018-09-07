World Share

Will Jalaluddin Haqqani’s death affect the Taliban?

Jalaluddin Haqqani, founder of the militant Haqqani network, one of the most powerful and feared groups in the Afghan insurgency, has died after a long illness. Haqqani was held responsible for brutal attacks on US forces and their allies. So what will his death mean for the militant organization he founded? Guests Asad Durani – Former head of Pakistan's intelligence service Javid Faisal – Former deputy spokesman for Afghanistan’s Chief Executive Afghan Chief Executive deputy spokesman Graeme Smith - Author of 'The Dogs Are Eating Them Now: Our War in Afghanistan'