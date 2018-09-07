POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is Nike taking a principled stand or is this a publicity stunt?
19:31
World
Is Nike taking a principled stand or is this a publicity stunt?
Nike’s decision to use Colin Kaepernick as the face of its latest advertising campaign has some sports fans burning with rage. Social media is plastered with critics settling alight their Nike products and pledging to boycott. But the billion dollar brand has its supporters who applaud the firm for promoting a positive message. So is Nike being principled or simply cashing in on controversy? Guests John Cardillo – Co-host on Newsmax TV and a former NYPD officer Bryn Anderson – Director of Brand Finance Ja’Mal Green – Community leader and candidate for Mayor
September 7, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?