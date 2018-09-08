POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US and India hold high-level talks in New Delhi | Money Talks
US President Donald Trump threatened to impose sanctions on India over its purchases of Iranian oil and Russian weapons. And it has put a dent in bilateral relations. On Thursday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary James Mattis held high-level talks with their Indian counterparts to try to restore strategic ties. Rebecca Bundhun has more from Mumbai. #MoneyTalks #India #Pompeo
September 8, 2018
