POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US lawmakers grill technology giants | Money Talks
07:38
BizTech
US lawmakers grill technology giants | Money Talks
Facebook and Twitter said they failed to stop the spread of fake news and propaganda on their platforms. The companies' bosses testified in front of the US Senate's Intelligence Committee and said they were improving their systems. But many lawmakers want to beef up regulations on the sector. As Mobin Nasir reports, that is spooking investors. For more on the future of social media, we spoke to Rebecca Lieb, a media analyst and co-founder of research firm Kaleido Insights. #MoneyTalks #US #technology
September 8, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?