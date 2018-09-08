BizTech Share

US and Canada resume NAFTA negotiations | Money Talks

It's crunch time in Washington, as US and Canadian officials resume discussions to try and iron out their differences over the North American Free Trade Agreement. The pressure is on Canada to join a preliminary deal reached by the US and Mexico last week. A revamped NAFTA agreement has to be submitted to the US Congress in less than 90 days. But as Laila Humairah reports, the US' North American neighbour is in no hurry. For more on the NAFTA negotiations, we speak to Jeffrey Tucker, editorial director of the American Institute for Economic Research, and TRT World's editor -at-large, Craig Copetas. #MoneyTalks #NAFTA #Canada