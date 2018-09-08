POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
'There’s nobody. All of Syria is destroyed.' We visit Syrian refugees in Lebanon
03:30
World
'There’s nobody. All of Syria is destroyed.' We visit Syrian refugees in Lebanon
PRES The war in Syria has taken a heavy toll on ordinary civilians. More than 11 million are internally displaced - living in camps spread across the country, and over seven million are living as refugees across the Middle East. Now with the situation in Idlib worsening there are fears of another wave of refugees. Courtney Kealy takes us to Lebanon to tell us about the plight of some of those refugees.
September 8, 2018
