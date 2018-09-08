POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Breaking down the Tehran summit and the Syrian regime's expected assault on Idlib
Breaking down the Tehran summit and the Syrian regime's expected assault on Idlib
The nearly 8 year long war in Syria has created one of the worst humanitarian disasters in recent history. Aside from the estimated 500 - thousand people killed in the conflict - millions have been displaced. Now there are growing fears a new escalation could make things worse. Idlib - home to an estimated 3 million people - mostly IDPs - is in the crosshairs of Bashar al Assad's forces - Regime soldiers and Iranian-backed mercenaries, fresh off a string of victories - are now massing near - the last rebel stronghold in northwest Syria. They're facing off against the NLF - or the national liberation front, which is backed by Turkey. And Al-Qaeda's Syria affiliate HTS - which controls major population centers including Idlib city. An estimated 60,000 rebel fighters including HTS are in Idlib.
September 8, 2018
