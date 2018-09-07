POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
NewsFeed – Brazil’s far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro stabbed
15:00
World
NewsFeed – Brazil’s far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro stabbed
Far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro who is set to win Brazil’s presidency was stabbed at a rally on September 7. We look at who he is and at what’s unique about Brazil’s far-right. Elephant poaching could be on the rise in Botswana. The country was once a safe place for the animals but environmentalist worry that could be about to change. Italy’s first Starbucks opens in Milan. Will Italians accept the multinational? Starbucks hope not having logos and having a cocktail bar may help. #Newsfeed #Brazil #Starbucks
September 7, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?