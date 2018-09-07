World Share

NewsFeed – Brazil’s far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro stabbed

Far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro who is set to win Brazil's presidency was stabbed at a rally on September 7. We look at who he is and at what's unique about Brazil's far-right. Elephant poaching could be on the rise in Botswana. The country was once a safe place for the animals but environmentalist worry that could be about to change. Italy's first Starbucks opens in Milan. Will Italians accept the multinational? Starbucks hope not having logos and having a cocktail bar may help.