POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The War in Syria: Russia, regime resume air strikes in Idlib
01:44
World
The War in Syria: Russia, regime resume air strikes in Idlib
In Syria, a fresh round of regime and Russian air strikes is hitting Idlib - the last rebel-held province. The Syrian Obervatory for Human Rights says planes have carried out at least 14 strikes on Sunday. There are concerns an all-out offensive on the densely populated area will result in a humanitarian catastrophe. TRT World's Middle East Correspondent Sara Firth has the latest. #Idlib #Syria #airstrikes
September 9, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?